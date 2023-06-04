“Top Mets Players”: Top 5 New York Athletes: The Best Mets Players Of All Time, As Per Sports Experts

New York City is a hub for professional sports teams, including the Mets, which have been playing baseball in the city for over 50 years. With such a rich history, it’s no surprise that the team has produced some of the best players in baseball. In this article, we’ll explore the five best Mets players of all time, as voted by baseball fans.

At the top of the list is Tom Seaver, also known as “Terrific Tom” by fans. Seaver was one of the best pitchers in MLB during his time with the Mets, winning three National League Cy Young Awards and leading baseball in ERA, WHIP, FIP and strikeouts multiple times. Seaver was also instrumental in leading the ‘Amazing’ Mets to their first-ever World Series championship.

Second on the list is Darryl Strawberry, a power hitter who spent the first eight years of his career on the Mets. Strawberry was the top draft pick for the Mets franchise in 1980 and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1983. He was also an All-Star every year from 1984 to 1991 and was runner-up to Kirk Gibson for National League MVP in 1988.

Third on the list is Dwight “Doc” Gooden, one of the best pitchers the Mets franchise has ever seen. Gooden had one of the most dominant starts to a career that a pitcher has ever had, going 91-35 with a 2.62 ERA, 2.46 FIP and edging out Roger Clemens for the league-lead in fWAR among pitchers between 1984 and 1988. Gooden was only 19 in his first major league season, making his accomplishments all the more impressive.

Fourth on the list is David Wright, a third baseman who spent his entire career with the Mets. Wright was a seven-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He is also the Mets’ all-time leader in hits, doubles, and RBIs.

Finally, rounding out the list is Mike Piazza, a catcher who spent eight seasons with the Mets. Piazza was a 12-time All-Star and a 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He is also the all-time leader in home runs by a catcher and hit the most home runs by a catcher in a single season.

While building a great baseball team is hard work, these players have shown that it’s possible to create a winning team with talent and dedication. With such a rich history of great players, it’s no wonder that the Mets remain a beloved team in New York City and beyond.

News Source : Study Finds

Source Link :Best Mets Players Of All Time: Top 5 New York Athletes, According To Sports Experts/