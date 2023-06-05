“Top pass catcher CROE 2022”: Surprising No. 1 Revealed in Next Gen Stats’ Top 10 Pass Catchers by CROE of 2022

The Underrated Tyler Boyd: A Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals’ Success

Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has a lot to be thankful for when it comes to his receiving corps. With two Bengals making it to the list of top catches for the second straight season, it’s easy to see why the team is gearing up to shower Joe Burrow with dollars. However, one player who has been overlooked but has played a crucial role in the team’s success is Tyler Boyd.

Despite being the third option in target share among his fellow Bengals, Boyd’s ability to make unlikely catches has helped him land in the top 10. Boyd caught an impressive 7.2 percent more of his targets than expected, helping Burrow post a 94.7 passer rating when targeting him. Boyd’s strength lies in his ability to thrive on post routes, which helped him exceed expectations with 151 receiving yards over expected. He also found success operating out of the slot, where he logged 79 percent of his targets.

Boyd’s success is even more impressive considering he shared the field with Ja’Marr Chase, who often occupied defensive attention outside. Despite seeing a target rate of just 15.4 percent, Boyd was able to put up strong overall numbers, coming through in the clutch by catching four of his five end-zone targets on the year. It’s no surprise that he often doesn’t get the attention he deserves, but his effectiveness cannot be overlooked.

Boyd’s consistency also sets him apart from his teammates, as he has been a remarkably consistent performer for the Bengals. He tied with the next player on the list in CROE but landed behind him because he didn’t quite put up the same numbers when it came to touchdowns, yards, and passer rating. However, that doesn’t matter much when it comes to determining the order in a summertime ranking. Boyd’s contribution to the team cannot be measured by mere statistics.

Boyd’s underrated status may be a blessing in disguise for the Bengals, as he has played a crucial role in the team’s success without attracting too much attention from opposing defenses. His ability to make unlikely catches and come through in the clutch has helped the Bengals’ offense thrive, and his consistency has made him a valuable asset to the team.

In conclusion, Tyler Boyd may not be the most talked-about player on the Cincinnati Bengals’ roster, but his contribution to the team’s success cannot be overlooked. His ability to make unlikely catches and thrive in the slot has helped him exceed expectations and become a consistent performer for the Bengals. As the team gears up to shower Joe Burrow with dollars, it’s important to remember the key role that Boyd has played in the team’s success.

