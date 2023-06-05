“Top QB prospects for 2022 NFL Draft”: Kyle Brandt’s Top 5 Current QBs: Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears at No. 5 and CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans?

GMFB | Kyle Brandt Top 5 QBs Current

Introduction:

When it comes to quarterbacks, opinions vary widely. Some people prioritize stats, while others prioritize wins. But when it comes to Kyle Brandt, host of Good Morning Football, there are five quarterbacks that stand out above the rest. In this article, we’ll explore each of these quarterbacks and what makes them so special.

Chicago Bears Justin Fields No. 5

Coming in at number five on Kyle Brandt’s list is Justin Fields, the rookie quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Fields was a standout at Ohio State, where he threw for over 5,000 yards and 63 touchdowns in just two seasons. He also rushed for over 800 yards and 15 touchdowns, showing off his dual-threat abilities.

Fields has all the physical tools to be a great quarterback in the NFL. He has a strong arm, great accuracy, and excellent mobility. But what really sets him apart is his ability to read defenses and make quick decisions. He’s a natural leader and has already shown that he can take charge of an offense.

Houston Texans CJ Stroud

At number four on the list is CJ Stroud, another young quarterback with a bright future. Stroud is currently playing for Ohio State, where he’s already making a name for himself. In his first season as the starter, he’s thrown for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in just eight games.

Stroud has a strong arm and excellent accuracy, but what really sets him apart is his poise under pressure. He’s not afraid to take risks and make big plays when the game is on the line. He’s also a natural leader and has already earned the respect of his teammates.

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen

At number three on the list is Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Allen has been a revelation since he entered the league in 2018. He’s already thrown for over 10,000 yards and 77 touchdowns, and he’s added another 22 touchdowns on the ground.

Allen’s physical tools are off the charts. He has a cannon for an arm and can make throws that few other quarterbacks can. But what really sets him apart is his work ethic and his willingness to improve. He’s constantly studying film and working on his mechanics, and it shows in his performance on the field.

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

At number two on the list is Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is already one of the best quarterbacks in the league, despite only being in his fifth season. He’s already thrown for over 17,000 yards and 131 touchdowns, and he’s won a Super Bowl and an MVP award.

Mahomes is a natural playmaker. He can make throws from any angle and can improvise when plays break down. But what really sets him apart is his ability to read defenses and make quick decisions. He’s a true student of the game and is always looking for ways to improve.

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers

Finally, at number one on the list is Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers is already a future Hall of Famer, with over 50,000 yards and 412 touchdowns in his career. He’s won two MVP awards and a Super Bowl, and he’s widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

Rodgers is a master of the game. He can make every throw in the book and can read defenses better than almost anyone else. But what really sets him apart is his ability to make his teammates better. He’s a natural leader and has a way of elevating the play of everyone around him.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, these are the top five quarterbacks according to Kyle Brandt. Whether you agree with his list or not, there’s no denying that these quarterbacks are all special in their own way. They have all worked hard to get to where they are, and they all have the potential to be even better in the future.

