“Top-rated Glasgow sandwich shops”: Top-rated Sandwich Shops in Glasgow according to Tripadvisor

Glasgow’s 7 Best Sandwich Shops to Try This Weekend

Named after John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, who invented the sandwich during a game of cards in the 18th century, this lunchtime staple is popular across the country. Luckily, Glasgow has no shortage of shops and restaurants serving up some of the tastiest sandwiches around. Here are some of the city’s best sandwich shops based on customer reviews for you to try this weekend.

Soup’s On and the Cake Lady

Location: 115 Clarkston Road, Glasgow G44 3BL Scotland

Rating: 5

Number of reviews: 154

One happy customer said: “Anne and Pete always have a great selection, but the veggie haggis panini is my favourite. It’s always great to see small independent places like this going from strength to strength; they’ve put a lot of hard work into it over the years.”

Find out more on the sandwich shop’s Tripadvisor page.

Mackintosh at the Willow

Location: 217 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3EX Scotland

Rating: 4.5

Number of reviews: 709

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great looking place and was very busy during visit. Had a traditional afternoon tea selection with coffee and was very good and could even change one of the sandwich fillings which I didn’t like.”

Find out more on the sandwich shop’s Tripadvisor page.

Rawlings – Love to Eat

Location: 583 Mosspark Boulevard, Glasgow G52 1SB Scotland

Rating: 5

Number of reviews: 301

One happy customer said: “This was the most amazing afternoon tea I’ve had. Sandwiches were so fresh and tasty and the cakes were fabulous.”

Find out more on the sandwich shop’s Tripadvisor page.

The Hi T Company

Location: 868 Shettleston Road, Glasgow G32 7XN Scotland

Rating: 5

Number of reviews: 53

One happy customer said: “Went to this wee place in the east end of Glasgow for afternoon tea. Amazing service, over 25+ options of tea, spoiled for choice with the heart-shaped sandwiches, fresh-baked scones, and other sweet treats.”

Find out more on the sandwich shop’s Tripadvisor page.

The Wild Olive Tree

Location: 163 Buchanan Street St Georges Tron, Church of Scotland, Glasgow G1 2JX Scotland

Rating: 5

Number of reviews: 238

One happy customer said: “Served almost immediately, efficient set up. Menu good. Cleanliness very good in every aspect. Couldn’t do enough for us.”

Find out more on the sandwich shop’s Tripadvisor page.

Cup Tea Rooms

Location: 71 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 1LP Scotland

Rating: 4.5

Number of reviews: 1771

One happy customer said: “We visited again our last time in Glasgow, and still find this tea room/gin bar delightful. While the decor is true eye candy, we also found the brunch food to be excellent.”

Find out more on the sandwich shop’s Tripadvisor page.

Tibo

Location: 443 Duke Street Dennistoun, Glasgow G31 1RY Scotland

Rating: 4.5

Number of reviews: 665

One happy customer said: “Tibo is in a good location in an up and coming part of Glasgow. The menu was terrific and the staff were fantastic.. would thoroughly recommend.”

Find out more on the sandwich shop’s Tripadvisor page.

