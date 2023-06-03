“Top-rated restaurants in Hornchurch”: TripAdvisor ranks top 5 dining spots in Hornchurch

Top 5 Restaurants in Hornchurch According to TripAdvisor

It can be overwhelming when trying to choose the right one among the many restaurants in Hornchurch. So we have rounded up the top ones, based on the ratings on TripAdvisor so you can decide which is your best bet.

Tandoori Lounge (Indian, Asian)

Tandoori Lounge, located in the High Street, comes in the top spot in Hornchurch. A pleased customer with an allergy said, “There was absolutely nothing to fault about this restaurant. I have a very severe allergy and it was catered for brilliantly. They were very attentive and to top it all the food was really lovely with a menu that gave a good choice of food that was not the ‘bog standard’. If you want great food and a great atmosphere eat here.”

The Cranleigh (European, British)

Second place is held by British eatery The Cranleigh, located in Station Lane. This restaurant, which received 680 reviews, also operates as a banqueting suite to cater for events of up to 140 people. A reviewer who attended the ‘Valentine’s Evening’ said, “Arrived, seated straight away, drinks order taken immediately, drinks arrived promptly… Really lovely food, really good size portions, coffees and desserts were really good too. [The] music and singer [were] great for us. Can’t fault the place – if I could I would.”

Riennas (Steakhouse, Seafood)

This local steakhouse and seafood eatery can be found in the High Street. The restaurant additionally caters for vegeterian, vegan and gluten-free dietary requirements. One review singled out the lobster in garlic butter: “They serve one of my favourite dishes – lobster in garlic butter. Note that it is always best to pre-order the lobster in advance as I am not the only one who enjoys… Rienna’s is a total gem and a must visit for any occasion.”

Tea Island (British)

In the fourth spot – also situated in the High Street – is licensed tea room Tea Island. This place transforms on occasional Friday nights to a wine bar with table service. A punter who celebrated a birthday at the eatery said, “Perfect afternoon tea for a family members Birthday. Linda was helpful and accomadating… Lovely food and excellent service. Thank you for making a lovely family memory.”

Tarantino’s Restaurant (Italian)

Taking fifth spot is High Street restaurant Tarantino’s, serving a selection of Italian food which includes vegetarian and vegan options. One review recommends certain dishes: “We had the prawn, smoked salmon and avocado salad for starter, very generous portion and beautifully presented, it was delicious. We also both ordered the fillet steak with red wine reduction. Perfectly cooked and melt in the mouth luscious meal. Feeling quite greedy we ordered the homemade tiramisu and the panna cotta which we shared. OMG the absolute best tiramisu that I have ever had!”

When in Hornchurch, be sure to try out these top-rated restaurants and have a satisfying meal experience.

Hornchurch restaurants Best places to eat in Hornchurch Hornchurch foodie scene Top-rated eateries in Hornchurch Hornchurch dining recommendations

News Source : Tara Mewawalla

Source Link :Hornchurch’s top-5 places to eat, according to TripAdvisor/