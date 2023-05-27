“Top-rated Tobago business”: Trip Advisor’s Positive Reviews Shine a Spotlight on Tobago Businesses

Tobago spotlights business with positive reviews on Trip Advisor

The Office of the Chief Secretary-THA in Trinidad and Tobago has spotlighted a business that has received a stream of positive reviews on Trip Advisor. Stand Up Paddle Tobago, owned by Duane Kenny, was also awarded the “Most Innovative” prize in the Business Development Unit’s Tobago Creative Tank competition. The business has consistently received recognition as the ‘Traveler’s Choice’ on the website with customers describing their experiences as “superb” and “magical.”

Improving the Entrepreneurial Landscape in Tobago

In order to improve the entrepreneurial landscape in Tobago, an entrepreneurial community is key. Entrepreneurs need to be able to connect with each other, share knowledge, and learn from one another.

The Inspiration Behind Stand Up Paddle Tobago

Stand Up Paddle Tobago was started by Duane Kenny in 2013 because it was something he enjoyed and noticed that no one was offering paddle boarding tours in Tobago. The business serves anyone who wants to enjoy an amazing outdoor activity.

Traits of a Successful Entrepreneur

According to Kenny, successful entrepreneurs must have a passion for what they do, be focused and driven, and be willing to learn. It’s important to not be afraid to ask for help and to be open to learning new skills. Additionally, entrepreneurs should be involved in every aspect of their business.

Learning from Mistakes

Kenny acknowledges that mistakes are inevitable and can be valuable learning opportunities. One mistake he made was not hiring an accountant, which led to errors in submitting documents and doing accounts. However, this allowed him to learn and become better at doing it himself. Eventually, he found someone who could advise him and help him along the way.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Kenny’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is to follow their passion. This will give them the drive to push through when things get tough and give their business the best possible chance to succeed.

Tobago tourism industry Trip Advisor Tobago reviews Tobago hospitality businesses Positive Tobago experiences Top Tobago attractions

News Source : Associates Times a Caribbean News website

Source Link :Tobago spotlights business which gets positive reviews on Trip Advisor/