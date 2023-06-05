“Top Restaurants Atlanta”: Discover the Best 5 Restaurants in Atlanta that You Haven’t Tried Yet!

Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Atlanta You’re Missing Out On!

Atlanta is a vibrant city that is known for its diverse food scene. With so many delicious options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. If you’re looking for some hidden gems in Atlanta, here are the top five restaurants that you’re missing out on.

1. Staplehouse

Staplehouse is a restaurant that has been making waves in the Atlanta food scene since it opened in 2015. Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, this restaurant offers a contemporary menu made with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant also has a charitable mission, with a portion of their profits going towards The Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that helps support Atlanta restaurant workers in need.

Some of the standout dishes at Staplehouse include their smoked trout with sunchoke and apple, and their pork collar with black lentil and charred onion. If you’re looking for a unique and delicious dining experience, Staplehouse is definitely worth checking out.

2. Gunshow

Gunshow is a restaurant that combines fine dining with a casual, laid-back atmosphere. The restaurant is set up like a dim sum-style experience, with chefs bringing dishes around on carts for diners to choose from. The menu at Gunshow changes frequently, but some of the standout dishes include their beef tartare with smoked egg yolk and benne seed, and their charred octopus with crispy chicken skin and black garlic.

If you’re looking for a fun and exciting dining experience, Gunshow is definitely worth checking out. Just be prepared to be wowed by the creative and delicious dishes that the chefs bring around.

3. Busy Bee Cafe

Busy Bee Cafe is a classic Southern restaurant that has been a staple in Atlanta for over 70 years. The restaurant is known for its soul food, with dishes like fried chicken, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese on the menu. The restaurant has a casual, diner-style atmosphere, and is a great spot for a hearty and delicious meal.

Some of the standout dishes at Busy Bee Cafe include their fried chicken and waffles, and their pork chops with gravy. If you’re looking for a classic Southern meal in Atlanta, Busy Bee Cafe is definitely worth a visit.

4. Miller Union

Miller Union is a restaurant that offers modern Southern cuisine, with a focus on fresh and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant is located in a renovated warehouse in the Westside neighborhood, and has a cozy and intimate atmosphere. Some of the standout dishes at Miller Union include their grilled pork chop with black-eyed peas and chow chow, and their farm egg baked in celery cream.

If you’re looking for a restaurant that offers creative and delicious takes on classic Southern dishes, Miller Union is definitely worth checking out.

5. Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Wrecking Bar Brewpub is a restaurant and brewery located in a historic Victorian mansion in the Little Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant offers a menu of elevated pub fare, with dishes like pimento cheese fritters and duck confit mac and cheese. The brewery also offers a variety of craft beers, which are brewed on-site.

If you’re looking for a unique dining and drinking experience in Atlanta, Wrecking Bar Brewpub is definitely worth checking out. The historic setting and delicious food and beer make for a memorable night out.

Conclusion

Atlanta is home to a diverse and exciting food scene, with plenty of hidden gems to discover. Whether you’re in the mood for classic Southern soul food, modern takes on Southern cuisine, or creative and innovative dishes, these five restaurants are definitely worth checking out. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience some of the best food that Atlanta has to offer.

