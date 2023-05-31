“Top short-term stocks to buy today”: Top 5 Short-term Stocks to Consider for 31 May 2023: Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Among the Best Picks to Buy Today

Indian Market Likely to Consolidate on Wednesday Amid Mixed Global Cues

The Indian market is expected to consolidate on Wednesday, tracking mixed global cues. On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose by more than 100 points, while the Nifty50 closed above the 18,600 levels. The India VIX was down by over 2%, from 12.29 to 12.01 levels on Tuesday, indicating a decrease in volatility. This gave some comfort to the bulls to buy at any small declines, as the index trades near record high levels.

Options data is scattered at various far strikes in the June monthly series, as it is the beginning of the new series. On the weekly front, the maximum Call OI is placed at 18,800 and then towards 18,700 strikes. The maximum Put OI is placed at 18,300 and then towards 18,600 strikes. Minor Call writing is seen at 18,850 and then towards 18,650 strikes, while Put writing is seen at 18,600 and then towards 18,650 strikes.

Chandan Taparia, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, said, “Options data suggests a broader trading range in between 18,400 to 18,800 zones, while an immediate trading range in between 18,500 to 18,750 zones.”

He further added, “Any small declines were converted into buying opportunities, and it sustained at higher zones. It formed a Bullish candle on the daily scale and gave the highest daily close of the last 112 sessions on Tuesday. Now, the index has to hold above 18,550 zones, for an up move towards 18,750 and 18,888 zones, while on the downside, support exists at 18,550 and 18,442 zones.”

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, recommends Mahindra Holiday Resort and Marico for traders who have a short-term trading horizon. He suggests buying Mahindra Holiday Resort with a target price of Rs 326.50-360 and a stop loss of Rs 268. He also recommends buying Marico with a target price of Rs 590 and a stop loss of Rs 500.

Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst, recommends buying Hero MotoCorp, Aditya Birla Capital, and IndusInd Bank. He suggests buying Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3,000 and a stop loss of Rs 2,730. He also recommends buying Aditya Birla Capital with a target price of Rs 185 and a stop loss of Rs 165. Furthermore, he suggests buying IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,400 and a stop loss of Rs 1,240.

