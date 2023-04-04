Top Spots for Rookie Dynasty Picks (2023 Fantasy Football)

Top Locations for Dynasty Rookie Picks in 2023 Fantasy Football

In dynasty fantasy football, there has always been a debate on whether pure talent or landing spot matters more. While both factors are critical, ultimately, it is the player’s talent that makes a difference. A great player can still succeed in a less-than-ideal situation, but a player without talent will not thrive even in the perfect landing spot. With that said, as we approach the 2023 NFL Draft, it is crucial to consider the ideal landing spots for the top rookies from a fantasy football perspective. We have analyzed 15 of the top prospects this season and their projected draft positions to determine where they would be the best fit.

Bryce Young, the former Alabama quarterback, has been predicted to land in Houston, where he would have the best chance of success. The Texans have improved their offensive line and have some promising young receivers, making it an ideal situation for Young to shine. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud, the heavy favorite to be the first pick overall, would fit well with the Carolina Panthers. With the team acquiring Adam Thielen and DJ Chark Jr. in free agency and potentially selecting a talented receiver with their early second-round pick, Stroud would have enough weapons to work with. Anthony Richardson’s unique skillset makes him a wild card, but the Indianapolis Colts could be the best fit for him to showcase his rushing ability.

The former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is still a top-10 draft pick and could be a perfect match for the Las Vegas Raiders, given the team’s attractive weapons. Hendon Hooker, the former Tennessee quarterback, could fit well with the Seattle Seahawks, who would have ample time to develop him into a starter. As for the top running back prospect Bijan Robinson, it doesn’t matter which team picks him; he is a superstar in the making. Nonetheless, the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 10th-overall pick and lost Miles Sanders this offseason, make a perfect fit.

Jahmyr Gibbs, the former Alabama running back, could be the future of the Cincinnati Bengals’ backfield, especially if the team releases Joe Mixon. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the former Ohio State wide receiver, could reunite with Stroud in Chicago or would be better suited to play alongside Moore in Houston. Meanwhile, Jordan Addison, the former USC wide receiver, would make a perfect addition to the New York Giants’ receiving corps, especially with Darren Waller’s inconsistent health. Zay Flowers, the former Boston College wide receiver, would be an excellent addition to the Buffalo Bills, who need more weapons for Josh Allen. Finally, Quentin Johnston, the former TCU wide receiver, would be a perfect fit for the Panthers, who need to add another receiver to their offense.

While the ideal landing spot matters, the ultimate factor that determines a player’s success in dynasty fantasy football is their talent. However, a good landing spot can help a player maximize their potential, making it worth analyzing the potential landing spots for the top prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.