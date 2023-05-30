“Top State Migration to Alabama”: Which States are Contributing the Highest Number of People to Alabama?

The states sending the most people to Alabama

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops. Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Top states sending people to Alabama:

1. Georgia

13.4% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169— #2 most common destination from Alabama

2. Florida

14.8% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153— #1 most common destination from Alabama

3. Tennessee

9.5% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Tennessee in 2019: 6,294— #4 most common destination from Alabama

4. Texas

8.0% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Texas in 2019: 8,791— #3 most common destination from Alabama

5. Mississippi

4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512— #8 most common destination from Alabama

6. Louisiana

3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Louisiana in 2019: 2,567— #11 most common destination from Alabama

7. California

3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to California in 2019: 3,310— #10 most common destination from Alabama

8. North Carolina

3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to North Carolina in 2019: 4,697— #5 most common destination from Alabama

9. Indiana

3.3% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481— #18 most common destination from Alabama

10. Colorado

1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Colorado in 2019: 3,422— #9 most common destination from Alabama

11. Utah

2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Utah in 2019: 1,027— #23 most common destination from Alabama

12. Ohio

2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Ohio in 2019: 1,203— #20 most common destination from Alabama

13. Virginia

2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Virginia in 2019: 4,028— #7 most common destination from Alabama

14. Pennsylvania

2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898— #14 most common destination from Alabama

15. Alaska

1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Alaska in 2019: 260— #38 most common destination from Alabama

16. Kentucky

1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390— #6 most common destination from Alabama

17. Massachusetts

1.4% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,099— #21 most common destination from Alabama

18. Wisconsin

1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Wisconsin in 2019: 678— #29 most common destination from Alabama

19. Missouri

0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Missouri in 2019: 2,246— #12 most common destination from Alabama

20. Arkansas

0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Arkansas in 2019: 636— #30 most common destination from Alabama

21. Maryland

0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597— #17 most common destination from Alabama

22. Nevada

0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Nevada in 2019: 239— #42 most common destination from Alabama

23. Iowa

0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Iowa in 2019: 70— #46 most common destination from Alabama

24. Kansas

1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Kansas in 2019: 1,021— #24 most common destination from Alabama

25. Arizona

0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Arizona in 2019: 1,750— #15 most common destination from Alabama

26. Michigan

1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Michigan in 2019: 1,997— #13 most common destination from Alabama

27. Washington

1.8% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Washington in 2019: 1,060— #22 most common destination from Alabama

28. Illinois

1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658— #16 most common destination from Alabama

29. South Carolina

2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 2019: 873— #25 most common destination from Alabama

30. Oregon

N/A

Moved from Alabama to Oregon in 2019: 0

31. Vermont

N/A

Moved from Alabama to Vermont in 2019: 0

32. Idaho

N/A

Moved from Alabama to Idaho in 2019: 0

33. Maryland

0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Maryland in 2019: 1,597— #17 most common destination from Alabama

34. New York

1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to New York in 2019: 851— #26 most common destination from Alabama

35. Arizona

0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

Moved from Alabama to Arizona in 2019: 1,750— #15 most common destination from Alabama

36. Vermont

N/A

Moved from Alabama to Vermont in 2019: 0

It’s interesting to note that the 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. However, none of those states

Alabama migration trends Top states for Alabama immigration Alabama population growth sources Out-of-state residents in Alabama Most common states of origin for Alabama newcomers

News Source : STACKER

Source Link :States sending the most people to Alabama/