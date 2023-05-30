“top stocks to buy today”: “Expert Trading Ideas for May 30, 2023: RIL and HUL Among Top 10 Recommended Stocks to Buy Today”

Indian Market Likely to Consolidate on Tuesday Tracking Mixed Global Cues

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose more than 300 points, while the Nifty50 closed just a shade below 18600 levels. The India VIX was up by 3.34% from 11.90 to 12.29 levels. Volatility was slightly up, giving some consolidation at record-high index levels. Since it is the beginning of the new series, options data is scattered at various far strikes in the monthly series of June.

Options Data Suggests a Broader Trading Range

On the weekly front, the maximum Call OI is placed at 18600 and then towards 18700 strikes, while the maximum Put OI is placed at 18300 and then towards 18400 strikes. Minor Call writing is seen at 18700 then 18800 strikes while Put writing is seen at 18400 then 18300 strikes. “Options data suggests a broader trading range in between 18300 to 18800 zones while an immediate trading range in between 18400 to 18750 zones,” said Chandan Taparia, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Short-Term Trading Horizon Stocks

Here are some of the stocks recommended by various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:

Expert: Ajit Mishra, VP-Technicals, Religare Broking

BEL: Buy| Target Rs 119| Stop Loss Rs 107

Coal India: Buy| Target Rs 260| Stop Loss Rs 240

Deepak Nitrite: Buy| Target Rs 2280| Stop Loss Rs 1990

Hindustan Unilever: Buy| Target Rs 3980| Stop Loss Rs 2600

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst

Hero MotoCorp: Buy| Target Rs 3000| Stop Loss Rs 2730

Tata Power: Buy| Target Rs 245| Stop Loss Rs 208

RBL Bank: Buy| Target Rs 175| Stop Loss Rs 147

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert

IDFC First Bank: Buy| Target Rs 78| Stop Loss Rs 66

Reliance Industries: Buy| Target Rs 2650| Stop Loss Rs 2470

Eveready Industries: Buy| Target Rs 360| Stop Loss Rs 320

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

Conclusion

The Indian market is likely to consolidate on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues. Options data suggests a broader trading range in between 18300 to 18800 zones while an immediate trading range in between 18400 to 18750 zones. Traders with a short-term trading horizon can consider the stocks recommended by various experts, but they should do their own research before investing.

