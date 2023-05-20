Top, Thai man, kills wife’s relative in act of revenge and injures niece : Thai man kills wife’s relative, injures niece in alleged revenge attack

Thai Man Kills Wife’s Relative Over Family Feud, Injures Niece

A 28-year-old Thai man named Top surrendered to authorities after fatally stabbing a 51-year-old relative of his wife and injuring his 18-year-old niece. Top claimed that he was seeking revenge for the victims’ disrespectful behavior towards his family and lack of financial assistance. After the incident, Top went into hiding in his hometown in the Den Chai district of the Phrae province. However, he turned himself in to the police after his relatives informed them of his intention to surrender. Top denied violating gun regulations but accepted his charges of murder and attempted murder. He claimed the attack on the female relative was unintentional and did not involve theft. Top said he had entered the house to confront his wife over family issues and suspicions that she was involved with someone else. As the story gains traction, more information about the motives and consequences of Top’s actions is expected to unfold.

News Source : Nattapong Westwood

