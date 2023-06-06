Top Trending Celebrity Fragrances and Reasons to Give Them a Try

Rewritten:

Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish have joined the conversation when it comes to associating their names with signature fragrances. From fresh floral scents to warm vanilla fragrances, these stars have released some of the most popular aromas of the moment.

Taking inspiration from rising market trends, celebrities such as Grande and Eilish have chosen to incorporate popular fragrance notes into their scents. For example, warm gourmet fragrances have seen a significant uptick in the past year, according to Ashlee Posner, Founder of State of Change and The Fragrance Bar. “The TikTok popularity of Baccarat Rouge comes from the same desire for comfort with that deep melted sugar and amber touch. From our event-based Fragrance Bar, we have seen the same, where florals always exceeded the other olfactive families, we are now seeing the gourmet fragrances and even our spicy fragrances gain traction.”

If you’re looking to purchase a top-trending fragrance inspired by your favorite celebrity, here are some of the best celebrity signature scents available now, along with why they’re worth trying.

Fenty Eau de Parfum from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is a unisex, sensorial, and complex aroma inspired by Rihanna herself. Housed in a stunning warm amber-brown glass bottle, this Eau de Parfum features notes of magnolia and musk, as well as tangerine, Bulgarian rose, and vanilla. You’ll also detect soft touches of coconut and patchouli. “Rihanna’s Fenty is a great example of a floral woody that is intimate and intoxicating,” says Posner.

Mod Vanilla Eau de Parfum by Ariana Grande is a soft yet sweet blend with opening notes of dark plum and musk, accentuated by orris and praline, and finished with vanilla absolute and chocolate. It’s the perfect scent to wear day or night, and can be layered with other fragrances for a more complex scent profile.

Radiance by Jennifer Lopez is a fresh, fruity, and floral Eau de Toilette spray with primary accords of white flower and citrus. Top notes include neroli, orange blossom, and grapefruit, making it the perfect summer-ready fragrance.

Eilish Eau de Parfum by Billie Eilish is the singer’s debut scent, featuring a strong vanilla accord, amber, and tonka bean. This warm and sensual fragrance includes lasting notes of musk and smooth woods.

Beautiful Eau De Parfum Spray By Sarah Jessica Parker takes you on a floral and woody journey with top notes that include lavender, martini, bergamot, mandarin orange, and palisander rosewood. It also includes base notes of musk, cedar, and white amber.

According to Posner, as the weather gets warmer, people tend to shift towards fragrances that include citrusy notes. Will you be trying any of these trendy celebrity perfumes?

