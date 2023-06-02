“Top wage bills in football”: Top 20 wage bills in football revealed: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd, and Barcelona among the list.

A New Study Shows PSG’s Crazy Wage Bill and Massive Losses

A new study has recently emerged on Reddit, showing the wage bills and net profits of European football clubs from the last season (2021/22). The research analyzed the top 119 clubs, but we will focus on the top 20. The table revealed the percentage of money that clubs spent on wages compared to their revenue, and the net profit/loss based on those figures.

Unsurprisingly, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) topped the list with a ridiculous wage bill of €729m, which equated to 109% of their revenue. This meant that they lost €368.7m, which is an insane amount for any football club. Even with high-profile players such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi, a club shouldn’t be in a position where they’re losing more than €350m. This raises the question of what the point of Financial Fairplay is?

Real Madrid had the next biggest wage bill, which was €200m lower than PSG’s at €519m. However, due to the fact that Real Madrid makes so much money in revenue, they made a profit of €12.9m. Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, spent €482.4m on wages, making them the third-biggest wage spenders. But, surprisingly, they made a loss of €136.3m.

Barcelona followed Manchester United, spending €463.8m on wages and making a profit of €97.6. Liverpool and Manchester City rounded up the top six with wage spends of €432m and €417.6m, respectively.

The table also revealed the biggest losses that clubs made. PSG topped this list by far, but Juventus came second with a loss of €254.3m. Fellow Italian club, Roma, made a profit of -€219.3m. Chelsea lost the fourth most at €143.1m, while Champions League finalists, Inter Milan, made a loss of €140.1m.

The table also highlighted the dominance of the Premier League in terms of football finances. Nine of the 20 highest wage bills in football are English clubs, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester, Newcastle, and Everton all included.

In conclusion, PSG’s wage bill and losses are indeed crazy, but the study also revealed interesting insights into the finances of other European football clubs. The dominance of the Premier League in football finances is also evident, with nine English clubs in the top 20. However, the study raises questions about the effectiveness of Financial Fairplay and the sustainability of football clubs’ spending habits.

News Source : GiveMeSport

Source Link :Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd, Barcelona all included as top 20 wage bills in football revealed/