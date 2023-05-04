Topeka Fatal Crash Remembrance : Topeka Family Pays Tribute to Deceased Loved One Following Fatal Christmas Day Collision

Justice Served: Arrest Made in Christmas Day Crash that Killed Topeka Man

Five months after the tragic death of Brett Joynt in a high-speed crash, the Topeka police have finally arrested the man they believe was responsible for the accident. The victim’s family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved one, and the wound is still fresh.

The Loss of a Loved One

Brett Joynt was a beloved member of his family and community. His mother, Tania Rogers, describes him as the best son ever who had a lot of friends. Nobody has anything bad to say about him. Brett was riding in a car with his friend Justice Cox when they crashed into a utility pole while driving at extreme speeds. Justice and another occupant were injured, but Brett died at the scene.

The family is still grieving from the loss of their son, and Rogers said that the arrest doesn’t matter to her because nothing will bring Brett back. She added that Brett was a good person who impacted a lot of people’s lives, and he should have been here to impact his nephew’s life.

Impact on the Family

Brett’s sister, Cassandra Joynt, said that they lost both of them on Christmas Day, and her brother’s life was over. Justice was Brett’s best friend and was like a brother to her. While Brett might be gone, Cassandra knows that he would want them to power through and be happy. She said that her brother would want them all to continue to live their lives to the fullest.

Honoring Brett’s Memory

The family is working on getting a bench at the skate park with his name on it to honor his memory. Brett was an adrenaline junkie, and if there was one thing that he loved, it was skateboarding. The family wants to keep his memory alive and ensure that he is never forgotten.

Conclusion

The arrest of Justice Cox for first-degree murder and multiple traffic charges may not bring Brett back, but it is a step towards justice. Brett’s family can take comfort in the fact that the person responsible for Brett’s death will be held accountable for his actions. Brett’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family and the community that loved him.

News Source : Jake Kaufman

Source Link :Topeka family remembers loved one after Christmas Day fatal crash/