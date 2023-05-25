Topeka Hit-and-Run Victim Identified as Darryl L. Coleman, 63

Darryl L. Coleman hit-and-run victim Topeka. : Topeka hit-and-run victim Darryl L. Coleman dies

A Topeka man, identified as Darryl L. Coleman, 63, has died following a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Wednesday night, May 24. The Topeka Police Department received a call about the incident at around 10:05 p.m. from the area of SW 21st St. and SW Seabrook Ave. Witnesses reported a dark-colored passenger vehicle hitting Coleman before speeding away. Officials are still searching for the driver responsible and have asked anyone with information about the incident to report it to TPD or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers.

