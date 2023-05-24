Topeka Man, Mark W. Hull, Dies in Custody at Jackson Co. Jail: Investigation Ongoing

Mark W. Hull (victim) : Topeka man Mark W. Hull found dead in Jackson Co. Jail custody

A Topeka man has been identified as the detainee who died in custody at the Jackson Co. Jail. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Mark W. Hull, 70, was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning and was later pronounced deceased despite life-saving measures by staff and medical services. The cause of Hull’s death and the reason for his arrest have not been disclosed. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation leads investigations into the cause of death in all cases of inmate deaths in Kansas, regardless of whether they are due to foul play or natural causes.

News Source : https://www.wibw.com

