Topical Gene Therapy: Topical Gene Therapy for Treating Wounds in Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Patients Receives FDA Approval

FDA Approves First Topical Gene Therapy for Treatment of Wounds in Patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Introduction

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Vyjuvek, a herpes-simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vector-based gene therapy, for the treatment of wounds in patients 6 months of age and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) with mutation(s) in the collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (COL7A1) gene. DEB is a rare and serious genetic skin disorder that affects the connective tissue in the skin and nails and results from mutation(s) in the COL7A1 gene.

The Approval

Vyjuvek is the first FDA-approved gene therapy treatment for DEB. Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, says that “Today’s action demonstrates the FDA’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development and evaluation of new treatments that address unmet needs for rare diseases or conditions.”

The Disease

DEB usually presents itself at birth and is divided into two major types depending on the inheritance pattern: recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) and dominant dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DDEB). Symptoms can vary widely among affected people. Individuals with DDEB typically have mild cases with blistering primarily affecting the hands, feet, knees, and elbows. RDEB cases can be painful and debilitating, often involving widespread blistering that can lead to vision loss, disfigurement, and other serious medical complications, which could be fatal.

The Therapy

Vyjuvek is a genetically modified (engineered in a laboratory) herpes-simplex virus used to deliver normal copies of the COL7A1 gene to the wounds. COL7 molecules arrange themselves into long, thin bundles that form anchoring fibrils that hold the epidermis (skin) and dermis together, which is essential for maintaining the integrity of the skin. Vyjuvek has also been modified to eliminate its ability to replicate in normal cells. Vyjuvek is mixed into an excipient (non-active ingredient) gel prior to topical application. A healthcare professional evenly applies Vyjuvek gel in droplets to a patient’s wounds once a week.

The Studies

The safety and effectiveness of Vyjuvek was established primarily in a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study involving a total of 31 subjects with DEB, including 30 subjects with RDEB and one subject with DDEB. In the study, two DEB wounds of comparable size on each patient were identified and randomized to receive either topical administration of Vyjuvek or the placebo on a weekly basis. The age of the subjects ranged from 1 year to 44 years (mean age 17 years). Efficacy was established by improved wound healing, defined as the difference in the proportion of confirmed complete (100%) wound closure between the Vyjuvek-treated and the placebo-treated wounds at 24 weeks. Sixty-five percent of the Vyjuvek-treated wounds completely closed while only 26% of the placebo-treated wound completely closed. In addition, in a different clinical study, two young patients with RDEB (6 and 7 months of age, respectively) received topical Vyjuvek weekly without any new safety findings.

The Side Effects

The most common adverse reactions associated with Vyjuvek included itching, chills, redness, rash, cough and runny nose. Patients or caregivers should take precautions during treatment with Vyjuvek.

The Designations

This application received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations. Vyjuvek also received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Priority Review designations and a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher. The FDA’s rare pediatric disease priority review voucher program is intended to encourage development of new drugs and biologics to prevent and/or treat rare diseases in children.

The Conclusion

This is a major milestone in the treatment of DEB. With the approval of Vyjuvek, patients with this rare genetic skin disorder can now have access to a therapy that can help improve wound healing and reduce the debilitating symptoms associated with this condition. The FDA’s commitment to supporting the development of treatments for rare diseases is commendable and gives hope to patients and their families who have been affected by these conditions.

1. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

2. Gene Therapy

3. Topical Treatment

4. FDA Approval

5. Wound Healing

News Source : markets.businessinsider.com

Source Link :FDA Approves First Topical Gene Therapy for Treatment of Wounds in Patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa/