“Tori Bowie death” Today : The cause of death of US sprinter Tori Bowie remains unknown after she was discovered deceased

US Track and Field Athlete Tori Bowie Dies at 32

The track and field world is mourning the loss of Tori Bowie, a former Olympic medalist and world champion. The 32-year-old athlete passed away on Tuesday, but the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Early Life and Career

Frentorish “Tori” Bowie was born on August 27, 1990, and was raised by her grandmother in Sand Hill, Mississippi. She attended Pisgah High School, where she played basketball, ran track, and competed in the long jump. Bowie then went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where she became the national champion in the long jump in 2011 and graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2012.

Success on the Track

Bowie’s success on the track began at a young age, and she quickly became a standout athlete. She secured three medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, including a silver in the 100 meters. She stunned fans by winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 world championships, finishing less than a hundredth of a second ahead of the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Tributes Pour In

News of Bowie’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout the track and field community, with many athletes and fans paying tribute to the late star. Bowie’s management company, Icon Management, released a statement on Twitter expressing their devastation at the news.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends,” the statement read.

Bowie is survived by her sister Tamarra Bowie, who also was a track athlete.

A Legacy Remembered

Although Bowie’s life was cut short, her remarkable achievements on the track will be remembered for years to come. She inspired many with her tenacity, resilience, and unwavering dedication to her craft. The track and field community will miss her dearly, but her legacy will continue to live on.

News Source : Web Desk

Source Link :US sprinter Tori Bowie found dead; cause of death remains unknown/