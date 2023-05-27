“Tori Recipe”: Simple Tori Recipe | Turai Recipe in Urdu and Hindi

Easy Tori Recipe | Turai Recipe in Urdu – Hindi

Tori, also known as Turai or Ridge gourd, is a popular vegetable in South Asian cuisine. It is a long, green vegetable that is commonly used in curries, soups, and stews. Tori is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it an excellent addition to any diet.

In this article, we will discuss an easy Tori recipe that you can prepare at home. This recipe is perfect for those who are new to cooking or want to add more vegetables to their diet.

Ingredients:

500g Tori

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

2-3 green chilies, chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Step 1: Wash and peel the Tori. Cut it into small cubes and keep aside.

Step 2: Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

Step 3: Add chopped onions and green chilies. Saute till the onions turn golden brown.

Step 4: Add ginger and garlic paste. Saute for a minute.

Step 5: Now, add the Tori cubes and mix well.

Step 6: Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Step 7: Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook on low flame for 10-15 minutes or till the Tori is cooked.

Step 8: Once the Tori is cooked, add garam masala powder and mix well.

Step 9: Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

Conclusion:

Tori is a versatile vegetable that can be cooked in many ways. This easy Tori recipe is a great way to add more vegetables to your diet. It is simple, delicious, and healthy. Give it a try and enjoy the flavors of South Asian cuisine.

