Toronto man Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez sought by police after allegedly spitting on three people on TTC property unprovoked

Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez : Toronto man sought by police for spitting on three people on TTC property, identified as Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez

Police are searching for a 28-year-old Toronto resident, Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez, who allegedly spat on three people without provocation on TTC property earlier this month. The first incident occurred on May 15 when Martinez spat at two passengers as they were boarding a subway train at Coxwell Station. The next day, he allegedly spat at another passenger as they were walking towards Main Station. Martinez is wanted on three counts of assault and five counts of breach of probation in connection with the incidents. He had previously been charged for a similar incident earlier this year. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers anonymously. A photo of Martinez is included in the article.

Read Full story : Police looking for Toronto man who spat on 3 people on the TTC /

News Source : CP24

TTC assault suspect Toronto man spits on commuters Police seek spitting suspect TTC assault investigation Toronto transit spitting incident