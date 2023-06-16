Toronto Mourns the Passing of Brian De Matos: Obituary, Death, and Funeral Arrangements

Brian De Matos Death and Funeral
Brian De Matos, a beloved member of the Toronto community, passed away on [insert date]. He was [insert age] years old.
Brian was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and passion for helping others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service for Brian will be held on [insert date] at [insert location]. Family and friends are invited to gather together to celebrate his life and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to [insert charity or cause].
Rest in peace, Brian. Your memory will live on in our hearts forever.
- Brian De Matos Toronto obituary
- Brian De Matos death announcement Toronto
- Brian De Matos funeral arrangements
- Brian De Matos obituary tribute
- Brian De Matos condolences and memorial messages