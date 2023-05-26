Toronto police charge Hansel Duarte Quintela with murder of Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo

Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo – victim : Man charged with killing Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo in Little Italy

A man has been charged by Toronto police for the murder of a woman near Little Italy on Sunday. Responding to reports of unknown trouble, officers found the woman with serious injuries at an apartment building on Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was arrested shortly after. The victim was identified as Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo, aged 50, on Thursday, while the suspect, Hansel Duarte Quintela, aged 51, is now facing a second-degree murder charge. Police have not disclosed the extent of the relationship between the suspect and victim, but they were known to each other.

News Source : Toronto

