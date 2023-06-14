Toronto police investigate homicide of Reeyaz Habib in Liberty Village

“Reeyaz Habib homicide investigation” : Toronto man Reeyaz Habib found dead in Liberty Village, homicide investigation underway

A man’s body was found in Liberty Village, and the Toronto police are investigating it as a homicide. The authorities were initially called to East Liberty Street and Western Battery Road for a sudden death investigation on Thursday. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of the man. The death was considered suspicious, but it is now being treated as a homicide, according to the police. The victim, Reeyaz Habib, a 53-year-old Toronto man who had been reported missing the day before, was identified in a previous news release on Tuesday. The police are asking anyone who has information about Habib’s movements between June 4 and June 8 to contact the investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Furthermore, investigators are seeking anyone who may have video footage in the area of 26 Western Battery Road.

News Source : CBC

