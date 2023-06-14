Toronto Police Release Images of Suspect in Wilson Station Sexual Assault

Toronto Police Release Images of Suspect in Wilson Station Sexual Assault

Posted on June 14, 2023

Wilson Station sexual assault suspect : “Additional images released of suspect in sexual assault at Wilson Station”

Toronto police have released additional images of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Wilson Station last month. The incident reportedly occurred when a woman was on board a TTC subway train and noticed a man staring at her at around 2 a.m. on May 28. The man allegedly followed her off the train at Wilson Subway Station and sexually assaulted her. The suspect has been described as having a thin build, short black hair, and black facial hair, and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, green cargo pants, black boots, and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Toronto police. A photo of the suspect has been released.

News Source : Toronto

  1. Sexual assault Toronto subway
  2. New suspect images released
  3. Subway sexual assault Toronto
  4. Toronto subway assault suspect
  5. Sexual assault investigation Toronto
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply