Toronto Police Release Images of Suspect in Wilson Station Sexual Assault

Toronto police have released additional images of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Wilson Station last month. The incident reportedly occurred when a woman was on board a TTC subway train and noticed a man staring at her at around 2 a.m. on May 28. The man allegedly followed her off the train at Wilson Subway Station and sexually assaulted her. The suspect has been described as having a thin build, short black hair, and black facial hair, and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, green cargo pants, black boots, and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Toronto police. A photo of the suspect has been released.

