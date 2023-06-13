Toronto resident Reeyaz Habib identified as victim in suspicious death investigation

Reeyaz Habib – Focus Keyword : Toronto resident Reeyaz Habib found dead in Liberty Village, police investigating homicide as suspicious

A man was discovered dead in Toronto’s Liberty Village last week, prompting a homicide investigation. On June 8, police were called to investigate a sudden death on East Liberty Street and Western Battery Road, where they found the deceased man. The man has been identified as 53-year-old Toronto resident Reeyaz Habib, who was reported missing a day before his body was discovered. Police are treating his death as suspicious and are asking anyone with information about Habib’s movements between June 4 and June to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Investigators are also requesting video footage from the area of 26 Western Battery Road.

News Source : CP24

