Toronto Woman Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo Found Dead, Suspect Charged with Second-Degree Murder

Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo : Toronto woman Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo killed, man charged with second-degree murder

Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo, a 50-year-old resident of Toronto, was declared dead last Sunday after being discovered with severe injuries inside an apartment building in the city’s west end. The incident occurred on Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue, and the police were alerted to the area for “unknown trouble” just before noon. A 51-year-old man was found in the same unit as Arroyo and has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. The man had sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Arroyo’s death marks the 21st homicide in the city this year. Although the authorities believe that the suspect and victim were familiar with each other, they have not disclosed any additional information.

News Source : CBC

