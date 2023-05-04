“Torrential rainfall in Rwanda” : Torrential rainfall in Rwanda claims 129 lives and death toll keeps rising | Global News

At least 129 dead after flooding in Rwanda

Last week, heavy rain caused flooding and mudslides in Rwanda, resulting in the deaths of at least 129 people. The number of casualties is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

The government-backed New Times newspaper reported that this could be the highest disaster-induced death toll recorded in the country in recent years. The hilly terrain of the western and northern provinces of Rwanda, as well as the capital city Kigali, make them particularly vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.

According to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency, more rain is expected in the coming days. From January to April this year, 60 people were killed in weather-related disasters and thousands of acres of land and hundreds of houses were destroyed.

Extreme weather causes chaos

The flooding and mudslides have caused chaos and destruction across the country. Emergency services have been working tirelessly to search for survivors and recover bodies.

Warnings ignored?

In the past, the Rwandan government has urged residents in wetland areas to evacuate during heavy rains. However, it appears that some warnings may have been ignored, as people chose to remain in their homes.

Three people also died in neighbouring Uganda last week as a result of flooding.

Rescue efforts continue

As the search for victims continues, emergency services and aid organizations are working to provide support to those affected by the flooding and mudslides. However, the challenging terrain and ongoing extreme weather conditions are making their work difficult.

It is hoped that further tragedies can be avoided if people heed warnings to evacuate when heavy rains are forecast.

