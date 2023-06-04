Torrington Cyclist, Shawn Kiefer, Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident on Winsted Road

Shawn Kiefer Obituary: Remembering a Torrington Cyclist

Tragic Accident on Winsted Road

Shawn Kiefer, 42, was a passionate cyclist and a beloved member of the Torrington community. Sadly, his life was cut short on October 1, 2021, when he was involved in a fatal car accident on Winsted Road.

According to the police report, Kiefer was riding his bike on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by a car driven by a 23-year-old woman. She was reportedly distracted and did not see Kiefer until it was too late. Kiefer was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Life Dedicated to Cycling

Kiefer was an avid cyclist who loved nothing more than hitting the open road on his bike. He was a member of several cycling clubs in the Torrington area and could often be found leading group rides or participating in local races.

Kiefer was also a vocal advocate for cycling safety and worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the importance of sharing the road with cyclists. He believed that everyone had the right to enjoy the freedom and joy that cycling brings, and he dedicated his life to promoting that message.

A Beloved Member of the Torrington Community

In addition to his love of cycling, Kiefer was also a beloved member of the Torrington community. He was known for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering commitment to helping others.

Kiefer volunteered with several local organizations, including the Torrington Soup Kitchen and the Susan B. Anthony Project, where he worked to support survivors of domestic violence.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Kiefer’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Torrington community. Friends, family members, and fellow cyclists are all struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a passionate and dedicated individual.

Kiefer’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the countless miles he rode. He will be remembered as a true champion of cycling and a shining example of what it means to live life to the fullest.

A Call to Action

Kiefer’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of cycling safety. As the number of cyclists on our roads continues to grow, it is essential that we all do our part to ensure their safety.

Whether you are a driver or a cyclist, please take a moment to reflect on Kiefer’s life and the impact he had on our community. Let us honor his memory by committing to sharing the road and doing everything we can to prevent another senseless tragedy like this from occurring.

