Tortellini Soup Recipe with Italian Sausage – Comfort Food: Italian Sausage Tortellini Soup Recipe – A Delicious and Satisfying Dish

Hearty Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage Recipe – Flavorful Comfort Food

Introduction

Soup is the perfect comfort food, especially during the cold winter months. Hearty Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage is a flavorful and filling dish that is perfect for those chilly evenings. This soup is packed with protein, vegetables, and delicious tortellini. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste.

Ingredients

1 pound Italian sausage

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chicken broth

1 can diced tomatoes

1 cup carrots, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup frozen green beans

1 cup frozen corn

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 package tortellini

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese for serving

Instructions

In a large pot, cook the Italian sausage over medium heat until browned. Remove from the pot and set aside. In the same pot, sauté the onion and garlic until softened. Add the chicken broth, diced tomatoes, carrots, celery, green beans, corn, basil, oregano, and thyme to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the cooked Italian sausage back to the pot and simmer for an additional 10 minutes. Cook the tortellini according to the package instructions, then add to the pot. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes, or until the tortellini is heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with grated Parmesan cheese.

Customizations

This recipe is highly customizable, and you can make changes to suit your taste. Here are some ideas:

Use spicy Italian sausage for a kick of heat.

Swap out the vegetables for your favorites. Bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms would all be great additions.

Use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth for a vegetarian version.

Add spinach or kale for extra nutrition.

Use cheese tortellini instead of meat tortellini.

Conclusion

Hearty Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage is a delicious and comforting dish that is perfect for winter evenings. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste. This soup is packed with protein, vegetables, and delicious tortellini. Serve it hot with grated Parmesan cheese, and enjoy a bowl of flavorful comfort food.

