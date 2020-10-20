Toshinori Kondo Death – Dead : Toshinori Kondo Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Toshinori Kondo has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

RT nprmusic: Toshinori Kondo, an improvising trumpeter, sought-after collaborator and all-around sonic chameleon, has died. A creative trailblazer until the very end, he was 71; no cause of death was given. https://t.co/iqjNLkhEFk — comeherefloyd (@comeherefloyd) October 20, 2020

Tributes

RIP Toshinori Kondo. “From now, I really want to say to younger musicians in the world: ‘Fuck the last century’s music,’ ” he says. “You guys should make this century’s music.”https://t.co/K0GP4uUZS8 — jon abbey (@erstrecs) October 18, 2020

I was so fascinated by this record that a dear friend gave me her copy for my birthday. It was the first free jazz album I've ever heard and I will never forget it. Thank you for the emotions Toshinori Kondo, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/J5qoe88ri1 — Stefano (@plusloin_music) October 18, 2020