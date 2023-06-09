“Total Resistance” Album by Ukrainian Historian (2023)







Historian (Ukr) – Total Resistance (Album 2023)

Historian (Ukr) is set to release their highly anticipated album, Total Resistance, in 2023. The band’s unique blend of metal and folk influences promises to deliver a powerful and unforgettable listening experience.

The album features 10 tracks, including the lead single “Rising Tides” and the epic title track “Total Resistance”. The band has stated that the album’s themes revolve around the struggles and triumphs of the human spirit, particularly in the face of adversity and oppression.

Historian (Ukr) has established themselves as one of the most promising metal acts in Eastern Europe, and Total Resistance is sure to solidify their place in the global metal scene. Fans of the band and newcomers alike can expect nothing less than an intense, emotional, and unforgettable musical journey with this album.





