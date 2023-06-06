Tottenham’s new boss, Postecoglu, may bring Celtic’s Kennedy with him as assistant coach

John Kennedy : Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy linked with move to Spurs following appointment of Ange Postecoglu

The new Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglu, has left Celtic after winning the treble and has been appointed Antonio Conte’s replacement after his dismissal in March. Postecoglu, known for playing free-flowing football, has been identified as the man to help rebuild Tottenham after a turbulent few seasons since Mauricio Pochettino’s exit. Reports suggest that Postecoglu wants to take number two Kennedy with him to London, as well as first-team coach Gavin Strachan and analyst Greg Wallace. However, Celtic are fighting to keep Kennedy, who enjoyed a brief loan spell with Norwich in 2008, at the club. Spurs have confirmed the appointment of Postecogelu on a four-year deal and are yet to name his backroom staff.

Read Full story : Norwich City: Celtic’s John Kennedy wanted by Ange Postecoglu at Spurs /

News Source : Connor Southwell

Norwich City FC John Kennedy transfer Ange Postecoglu interest Spurs transfer rumors Football transfer news