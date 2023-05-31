Tourism: The Most Visited States in America by Americans

As the world slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the desire to travel has only increased. With international travel still posing challenges due to inflation and other factors, Americans have turned their attention to exploring the many wonders of their own country. In fact, domestic travel rates increased by 30.1% in 2022 and are expected to continue to rise in 2023. With so many places to choose from, it can be difficult to decide where to go. To help narrow down the choices, we’ve compiled a list of the top states Americans are visiting the most.

Tied for 21st place on the list are Oklahoma, New Mexico, Missouri, Michigan, and Indiana. Oklahoma offers visitors a chance to learn about the state’s 39 Native American nations at the First Americans Museum and to explore the history of Greenwood, a once-historic Black neighborhood that was bombed in 1921 during the Tulsa Race Massacre. New Mexico boasts a bevy of UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Taos Pueblo. Missouri is home to the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and Branson, known as the “Live Entertainment Capital of the World.” Michigan offers natural beauty, history, and culture, including the Motown Museum in Detroit and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Indiana’s White River State Park includes attractions for sports fans, history buffs, and fans of the outdoors, such as the NCAA Hall of Champions and the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art.

Tied for 18th place on the list are Kentucky and Massachusetts. Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park boasts the world’s longest-known cave system, while Louisville offers river cruises, horse racing at Churchill Downs, and baseball nostalgia at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. Massachusetts is a great state for kids, with Boston’s Fenway Park offering tours all year round and Salem becoming a popular destination to celebrate Halloween, thanks to the town’s history with the infamous Salem Witch Trials. Plymouth Rock is also a must-visit spot for history buffs.

Coming in at 17th place is Colorado, where the Rocky Mountains provide a stunning backdrop for winter sports. Aspen, Vail, and Breckenridge are some of the most well-known ski towns in the country, while Red Rocks offers world-class musical acts in an amazing outdoor amphitheater. History buffs can visit the Chicano Humanities and Art Council Gallery to learn about the Chicano Movement, which heavily influenced the state’s landscape in the 60s and 70s.

Tied for 15th place on the list are South Carolina and Maryland. South Carolina offers beautiful white sand beaches, including Myrtle Beach, which boasts a fantastic boardwalk full of carnival rides, games, and delicious food. Culinary tourists can head to Charleston for its famous shrimp and grits and Charleston chewies. Both dishes borrow heavily from the influence of the Gullah Geechee, descendants of West and Central Africa forced upon the lands during the trade of enslaved people, who have been well known for preserving and maintaining their cultural heritage. Maryland is also known for its seafood, particularly its crabs, which are a must-try for visitors. The state is also home to the U.S. Naval Academy and the Chesapeake Bay, a popular spot for boating and fishing.

In 14th place is Oregon, which offers stunning natural beauty, including Crater Lake National Park and Mount Hood. Portland is a great city for foodies, with a thriving food scene and plenty of craft breweries and coffee shops. The state is also home to the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, where visitors can learn about the pioneers who traveled west in the 19th century.

Coming in at 13th place is Pennsylvania, which is home to the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall in Philadelphia, as well as the Gettysburg National Military Park, where one of the most significant battles of the Civil War took place. The state is also known for its Amish communities, where visitors can learn about their way of life and enjoy some delicious homemade food.

Tied for 11th place on the list are Georgia and Wisconsin. Georgia offers visitors a chance to explore historic Savannah, as well as the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta. The state is also home to the Georgia Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the Western Hemisphere. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, and visitors can take a cheese tour or visit the Wisconsin Cheese Mart in Milwaukee. The state also has a thriving craft beer scene, with many breweries offering tours and tastings.

In 10th place is Tennessee, which is home to Nashville, the country music capital of the world. Visitors can explore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, as well as the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium. The state is also home to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which offers stunning views and plenty of outdoor activities.

In 9th place is Arizona, which is home to the Grand Canyon, one of the most iconic natural wonders of the world. The state is also home to Sedona, a beautiful town known for its red rock formations and New Age spirituality. Phoenix is a great city for foodies, with a thriving food scene and plenty of craft breweries and coffee shops.

In 8th place is Virginia, which is home to historic Williamsburg and Jamestown, as well as the Shenandoah National Park. The state is also known for its wine, with many wineries offering tours and tastings.

In 7th place is Illinois, which is home to Chicago, one of the most vibrant cities in the country. Visitors can explore the Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, and the Shedd Aquarium, among other attractions. The state is also home to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

In 6th place is North Carolina, which offers visitors a chance to explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as the Outer Banks, a popular spot for beachgoers. The state is also home to the Biltmore Estate, a stunning mansion that offers tours and tastings of its award-winning wines.

In 5th place is California, which is home to some of the most iconic landmarks in the country, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Hollywood, and Disneyland. The state is also known for its wine, with Napa Valley and Sonoma County offering some of the best wineries in the world.

In 4th place is Florida, which is known for its beaches, theme parks, and nightlife. Visitors can explore the Everglades National Park, Walt Disney World, and South Beach, among other attractions.

In 3rd place is New York, which is home to the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, and the Empire State Building. Visitors can explore the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Broadway, and Times Square, among other attractions. The state is also known for its wine, with the Finger Lakes and Long Island offering some of the best wineries in the country.

In 2nd place is Texas, which is known for its cowboy culture, barbecue, and oil industry. Visitors can explore the Alamo, the NASA Space Center, and the Texas State Capitol, among other attractions. The state is also home to some of the best cities for foodies, including Austin and Houston.

And finally, in 1st place is Colorado, which offers visitors stunning natural beauty, world-class skiing, and plenty of outdoor activities. The state is also home to Denver, a vibrant city known for its food, beer, and music scenes. Visitors can explore the Rocky Mountains, Mesa Verde National Park, and the Garden of the Gods, among other attractions.

In conclusion, the United States offers a plethora of amazing places to explore, from national parks and museums to beaches and theme parks. Whether you’re a history buff, foodie, or outdoor enthusiast, there’s something for everyone. So pack your bags and hit the road to explore all that America has to offer.

News Source : Sheeka Sanahori

Source Link :25 states Americans visit the most/