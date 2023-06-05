Tourist bus accident in Madhubani district leaves one dead, 35 injured including Hansa Ben from Vadodara, Gujarat

Hansa Ben – victim name : Tourist bus overturns in Madhubani district, one dead and 35 injured including Hansa Ben, wife of Tanubhai Patel from Vadodara, Gujarat.

Early Sunday morning, a bus carrying tourists from Vadodara, Gujarat overturned and fell into a 10 feet deep ditch on NH-57 near Kisnipatti canal under Phulparas police station area in Madhubani district. The accident resulted in the death of a 64-year-old woman named Hansa Ben, wife of Tanubhai Patel. Thirty-five other passengers were injured, with four seriously injured individuals referred to DMCH, Darbhanga, for better treatment. All passengers were residents of Vadodara in Gujarat, on a tour of different states since the last week. The driver lost control near the canal, causing the accident. Nearby people helped pull out passengers trapped in the bus, and all injured individuals were sent to the subdivision hospital for treatment. The administration arranged another bus for the passengers and provided food and water for their return journey to Gujarat. Two to three seriously injured persons were admitted to DMCH for treatment, while others with minor injuries were treated at Sadar hospital and discharged. The woman’s postmortem was conducted at the Sadar hospital. The police team seized the bus.

News Source : Times Of India

