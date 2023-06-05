Tourist Janarthanam dies in J&K after tree falls on him

Janarthanam, victim of tree falling incident in Jammu and Kashmir : Tourist from Tamil Nadu dies after tree falls on him in J&K

Officials reported that a Tamil Nadu tourist passed away on Monday while horse riding at a resort in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) when a tree fell on him. The victim, identified as Janarthanam, 67, was struck by the tree due to strong winds near Hill Park on Baisaran track in Pahalgam. Both the rider and the horse died instantly, according to officials. The incident is currently under investigation.

News Source : The_Hindu

