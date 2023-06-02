Tourist Pradeep Kumar from Kolkata dies of injuries in Srinagar accident

Tourist Pradeep Kumar from Kolkata dies of injuries in Srinagar accident

Posted on June 2, 2023

Pradeep Kumar, victim of accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway : Tourist Pradeep Kumar from Kolkata succumbs to injuries after accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway

The picture shows a lifeless body on the ground.

A man who was hurt in a mishap on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Awantipora region of Anantnag district on May 25 has passed away due to his injuries on Friday, as per sources. The man was one of five people injured after a vehicle overturned near Barsoo Awantipora. He was taken to SMHS Srinagar where he lost his life. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar from Kolkata.

News Source : Kashmir Life

  1. Awantipora Accident
  2. Tourist Injury
  3. Fatal Tourist Accident
  4. Kashmir Tourism
  5. Road Safety in Kashmir
Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply