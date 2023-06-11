Tower of Fantasy’s Locked-Down Area today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tower of Fantasy offers numerous bosses that you can defeat to obtain items. These bosses include the Swallower, Space-Three Fire Dragon, and Guanglong Traitor, among others. Some bosses drop rare items that can be combined with other items to create something new. However, the drop rate of these rare items may be as low as 1%, which means you may need to spend several hours to get the item you desire.

One of the monsters you can defeat in ToF is Lockdown. You may need to defeat it to complete quests or obtain specific items. However, finding Lockdown may not be easy. In this guide, you will learn where to find Type X Patrol Droid Lockdown in the Tower of Fantasy so you can defeat it and earn bonuses.

Lockdown can be found in two locations in ToF: Mine Base (216.6, 384.9) and Rusty Iron Camp (390.1, 69.8). It is a Type X Patrol Droid equipped with a sword and shotgun. It roams around the Mine Base and Rusty Iron Camp areas. If you cannot find it, try switching to a less crowded channel. The Ravager Assaulter Elites also roam these areas.

Defeating Lockdown is not easy as it has high HP and armor. Once you defeat it, you will earn the “Locked up” achievement and receive items such as “Heart of Winter,” “Icecore,” “Snowsource,” and “Shock Absorber,” which can be used for various purposes. You will also receive EXP as a reward.

In summary, Tower of Fantasy provides numerous bosses to defeat and obtain items. Lockdown is one of them, and it can be found in Mine Base or Rusty Iron Camp areas. Defeating it can be challenging, but the rewards are worth it.

