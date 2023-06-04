Toxic relationships: “Shifted Towards Toxicity” – WGMD

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, former players for the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team, have opened up about their struggles with eating habits in a candid video posted on YouTube on June 2, World Eating Disorders Action Day. The video takes viewers through their journey to prioritize their health and showcases the twins’ efforts to overcome their eating disorders.

“Something that Hanna and I have been struggling with for years now, as you guys can kind of see by the title of this video, is our eating habits,” said Haley Cavinder in a January recording. Hanna then spoke about how she started “calorie counting” after the two players transferred from Fresno State to Miami.

“Going into Miami, obviously Haley and I were trying to prepare, trying to be the best we can at basketball,” Hanna said. “Trying to fuel our bodies. If we do something, we’re going to do it 100%. There’s no in between. So, it’s extreme, right? That’s just kind of like how our minds work.”

However, their efforts to maintain a healthy diet quickly turned toxic. The twins began to drastically restrict their calorie intake, leading to hair loss and hormonal imbalances.

“It started getting very toxic with, ‘We need to eat … a certain amount of calories a day,’” Hanna added. “But we’re burning so many calories. We’re not in-taking enough.”

Things got so bad that their mother had to reach out to their coaches at Fresno State because she knew they weren’t eating enough. The twins hired Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, a dietitian, in January to help them increase their calorie and carbohydrate intake.

“Their maintenance calories, the amount of calories to maintain their body weight, was found to be at 2,300 calories on average for their activity level as collegiate athletes,” Padgett said in the video. “What they were actually eating was pretty astounding. They were actually eating about 1,300 calories per day, which is unreal. What’s even crazier is that they were only eating 30 grams of carbs per day.”

The twins’ story highlights the dangers of disordered eating, particularly in high-pressure environments like college sports. The pressure to perform at the highest level can lead young athletes to adopt unhealthy habits that can have long-term consequences.

At the end of the video, the twins said they were “in a great place” as they shared their journey and encouraged others to seek help if they are struggling with similar issues.

“We want to help people, genuinely want to help people,” Haley said. “So, feel free to reach out. Do not be afraid to talk to somebody and admit.”

The twins graduated from Miami in May and chose not to pursue a fifth year of NCAA eligibility. Their story serves as a reminder that even the most accomplished athletes can struggle with mental health issues, and that seeking help is the first step towards overcoming them.

Toxic behavior Negative behavior Unhealthy relationships Emotional abuse Manipulative behavior

News Source : WGMD

Source Link :‘Started getting very toxic’ – WGMD/