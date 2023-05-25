“Toxic relationships”: Toxic Relationship Types that Negatively Affect Emotional Well-Being

How Relationships Can Affect Emotional Health

Our relationships can have a significant impact on our emotional and mental health. The patterns exhibited in these relationships can either contribute positively or negatively to our well-being. It is crucial to pay attention to these patterns to determine if our needs are being met and if the relationship is healthy for us. Therapist Divya Robin emphasizes the importance of recognizing these patterns, stating that they provide useful information about the toxicity of a relationship.

The Types of Toxic Relationships

Divya Robin outlines six types of relationships that are unhealthy for our emotional and mental health.

Unspoken Expectations

When expectations are not communicated clearly, it can cause extreme consequences and create a negative pattern in the relationship. It is essential to be mindful of the expectations we have in a relationship and communicate them effectively.

Difference in Opinion

In some relationships, having a different opinion is not allowed, and individuals are made to feel like an outsider. This is a significant red flag and can lead to emotional distress.

Spoken Poorly About Behind the Back

A partner should always have your back, but when you realize that you are being spoken about in a negative way, especially behind your back, it is time to confront the partner and take action regarding the relationship.

Taking Personal Accountability

Mistakes are natural, but it is crucial to take responsibility for them. When individuals fail to do so repeatedly, it can create an unhealthy pattern in the relationship.

Giving Up Needs

In some relationships, individuals give up their expectations and needs to please the other person and avoid conflict. This is a significant sign of an unhealthy relationship.

Involving Others in Conflict

When individuals involve others in conflicts instead of handling them themselves, it is a significant red flag in the relationship.

Conclusion

Our relationships play a vital role in our emotional and mental health. It is crucial to recognize the patterns exhibited in these relationships and determine if they are healthy. By being mindful of the expectations we have in a relationship and communicating them effectively, we can foster healthy relationships that contribute positively to our well-being.

Codependent relationships Narcissistic relationships Verbally abusive relationships Controlling relationships Gaslighting relationships

News Source : Tapatrisha Das

Source Link :Types of relationships that are toxic for emotional health/