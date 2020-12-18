Toy Ramosa Death -Dead – Obituary : former Orlando Pirates player, Toy Ramosa has Died .
former Orlando Pirates player, Toy Ramosa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
It’s been confirmed to the Siya crew that former Orlando Pirates player, Toy Ramosa has passed away. #SLSiyahttps://t.co/2ynFqJ7NvF
— Soccer Laduma Local (@SLLocal) December 18, 2020
Soccer Laduma Local @SLLocal It’s been confirmed to the Siya crew that former Orlando Pirates player, Toy Ramosa has passed away. #SLSiya
