Toyota Flags Customer Data Leak, 260k Car Owners Suspected as Victims

Toyota Data Leak: Toyota has reported another data leak within a month of apologizing for the partial data leak of millions of its customers. The Japanese automotive giant has flagged the potential data leakage of customer information due to misconfiguration of cloud environment. If you are a Toyota car owner, this news might come as a setback for you. Toyota has reported another data leak within a month of apologizing for the partial data leak of millions of its customers. The Japanese automotive giant has flagged the potential data leakage of customer information due to misconfiguration of cloud environment. If you are a Toyota car owner, this news might come as a setback for you.

The carmaker has admitted that the information of customers in some countries in Asia and Oceania may have been publicly accessible between October 2016 and May 2023 due to a setting error in the cloud environment. The potentially accessible customer information included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and vehicle identification and registration numbers.

\”We conducted an investigation for all cloud environments managed by Toyota Connected Corporation (TC). It was further discovered that a part of the data containing customer information had been potentially accessible externally. We would like to inform you of the incident that has been identified as of today,” the company said in its statement.

The world\’s largest automaker by sales discovered the latest issue when it launched a broad investigation into cloud environments managed by Toyota Connected Corp after the earlier incident. \”As we believe that this incident also was caused by insufficient dissemination and enforcement of data handling rules … we have implemented a system to monitor cloud configurations,\” it added.

The latest incident exposed data of around 260,000 car owners to the internet for a decade.

Customers whose information may have been leaked will receive a separate apology and notification to their registered e-mail addresses beginning today. In addition, a dedicated call center will be set up to answer any questions or concerns from customers.

Last month, the company apologized after discovering that nearly 2.15 million customers\’ partial data was made public \”due to misconfiguration of the Cloud environment\” for a decade. The company sent an apology and notification to the registered email address for customers whose in-vehicle terminal ID, chassis number, vehicle location information, and time may have been leaked.