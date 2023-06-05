Toyota Highlander thefts on the rise in Waterloo region, police urge caution

Toyota Highlander theft : Growing thefts of Toyota Highlanders in Waterloo region, suspect using relay and reprogramming technology: police

Waterloo regional police have issued a warning to Toyota Highlander owners to take extra precautions due to an increasing number of thefts targeting the model. As of June 2, 29 Toyota Highlanders have been stolen in Waterloo region this year, with 12 of those cars taken within the last month. Thieves are using relay and reprogramming technology to steal the vehicles, often in the early morning hours by breaking a rear window. The theft of Toyota Highlanders has been identified as a growing trend throughout 2023. To prevent relay and reprogramming theft, police recommend parking the vehicle inside a locked, secure garage, blocking access to the onboard diagnostic port, using a frequency shielding bag or pouch to block signals when not in use, equipping the vehicle with a third-party tracking device or immobilizer, locking the vehicle, and purchasing a surveillance system to record any suspicious activity.

News Source : Kitchener

