“TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach”: TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach makes it to Gold Digest’s Top 100 courses list

TPC Sawgrass: A Hole-by-Hole Guide to One of America’s Greatest Golf Courses

For over four decades, TPC Sawgrass has been the host of The Players Championship, one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf. Designed by legendary architect Pete Dye, TPC Sawgrass is home to the iconic and infamous Island Green at the par-3 17th hole. It’s no surprise that Golf Digest recently named TPC Sawgrass as one of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses, coming in at No. 41 on the list.

TPC Sawgrass is a public course located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. It was built on 417 acres of swampland purchased for $1 and took just 11 months to complete, hosting its first players on October 24, 1980. The course was designed with the concept of a stadium in mind, allowing golf fans to watch the sport in the same manner as football and baseball fans, with unobstructed views of the competition.

The course’s layout is a mix of distance and target golf, with most greens ringed by random lumps, bumps, and hollows, what Dye calls his “grenade attack architecture.” The ultimate target hole is the heart-pounding sink-or-swim Island Green at the 17th hole, which offers no bailout, making it a challenging hole, particularly in windy Atlantic coast conditions. The 17th has spawned over a hundred imitation Island Greens in the past 40 years.

To make the layout even more exciting during tournament play, Steve Wenzloff of PGA Tour Design Services recently remodeled several holes, most significantly the 12th, which is now a drivable par 4. TPC Sawgrass has played host to golf’s greatest players, including Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, and others.

TPC Sawgrass is one of three Florida courses to make Golf Digest’s annual list of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. The others in the state include Seminole Golf Club (No. 10) in Juno Beach and Calusa Pines Golf Club (No. 69) in Naples, both private clubs. Pine Valley Golf Club in Pine Valley, N.J. earned top honors again on Golf Digest’s list. The home of the Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, held steady at No. 2 on this year’s list.

If you’re planning to play TPC Sawgrass, here is a hole-by-hole guide to help you navigate the course:

Hole 1 – Par 4: The opening hole is a dogleg left with a large fairway bunker on the right side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a small one on the right.

Hole 2 – Par 5: This hole is a double dogleg with a bunker on the left side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 3 – Par 3: This hole is a mid-length par 3 with a large bunker on the left side of the green. The green slopes from back to front.

Hole 4 – Par 4: This hole is a long, straight par 4 with a large bunker on the right side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 5 – Par 4: This hole is a dogleg left with a large fairway bunker on the right side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 6 – Par 4: This hole is a dogleg right with a large fairway bunker on the left side of the fairway. The green is protected by two large bunkers on the left and a small one on the right.

Hole 7 – Par 4: This hole is a long, straight par 4 with a large bunker on the left side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the right and a smaller one on the left.

Hole 8 – Par 3: This hole is a mid-length par 3 with a large bunker on the left side of the green. The green slopes from back to front.

Hole 9 – Par 5: This hole is a double dogleg with a large fairway bunker on the left side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 10 – Par 4: This hole is a dogleg left with a large fairway bunker on the right side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 11 – Par 5: This hole is a double dogleg with a large fairway bunker on the left side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 12 – Par 4: This hole is a drivable par 4 with a large bunker on the left side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the right and a smaller one on the left.

Hole 13 – Par 3: This hole is a mid-length par 3 with a large bunker on the right side of the green. The green slopes from back to front.

Hole 14 – Par 4: This hole is a dogleg right with a large fairway bunker on the left side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 15 – Par 5: This hole is a double dogleg with a large fairway bunker on the right side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 16 – Par 5: This hole is a double dogleg with a large fairway bunker on the left side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

Hole 17 – Par 3: This hole is the infamous Island Green, a mid-length par 3 with no bailout options. The green is surrounded by water, and a large gallery watches from the stands.

Hole 18 – Par 4: This hole is a dogleg left with a large fairway bunker on the right side of the fairway. The green is protected by a large bunker on the left and a smaller one on the right.

In conclusion, TPC Sawgrass is a challenging and iconic course that has hosted some of golf’s greatest players. With its unique layout and the infamous Island Green, it’s no surprise that it was recently named one of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses by Golf Digest. If you’re planning to play TPC Sawgrass, be sure to bring your A-game and enjoy the challenge of this legendary course.

News Source : Gary T. Mills

Source Link :Gold Digest Top 100 courses includes TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach/