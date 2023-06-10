TPD investigating fatal shooting of man in Tallahassee today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man has died in Northwest Tallahassee, prompting the Tallahassee Police Department to launch a homicide investigation. The victim, an adult male, was shot just outside of Motel 6 on North Monroe St. The incident occurred on Saturday just before 12:30 a.m. A large crowd had gathered at the time of the shooting, but it remains unclear what led up to the deadly event. No arrests have been made, and TPD has assured the public that there is no threat to their safety. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact TPD or Crime Stoppers. WCTV will continue to update as more details become available.

News Source : https://www.wctv.tv

Source Link :Man killed in Tallahassee shooting, TPD investigating/