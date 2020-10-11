Trabis Ward Death – Dead : Trabis Ward Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Tiger Trabis Ward has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“MaxPreps on Twitter: “RIP to Trabis Ward who died earlier today. He will always be remembered for giving us this classic interview. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

RIP to Trabis Ward who died earlier today. He will always be remembered for giving us this classic interview. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches.🙏 (🎥 vsmfloridafb/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/9OrkIFKcJZ — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 10, 2020

Tributes

We are saddened to learn of the passing for former Tiger Trabis Ward. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/E1JPWTcXJe — Tennessee State Football (@TennStateFB) October 10, 2020

Never forget playing @SEMORedhawks in 2012, he tells me “I’m putting this ***** in the end zone next time I touch it and it’ll be for you.” His next carry went for 30 and a TD. He finished 43 for 267 and 4 TD that day. RIP #2! — TSU_Equipment1 (@TSU_equipment1) October 10, 2020

SIP to Mr. “I’m the best in the Nation” himself and one of the finest from #The954 Trabis Ward 🕊 pic.twitter.com/TwHtLxXRXv — IG: @SleeperAthletes (@SleeperAth1etes) October 10, 2020