“Trabzon QC reviews”: Trabzon Ties Reviewed by QC Following Turkish Developments

QC and TCCI Officials Discuss Investment Opportunities in Qatar and Turkey

Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a meeting with officials from the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) and the Manisa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to discuss cooperation relations between chambers in Qatar and Turkey, investment climate, and investment opportunities available in both countries.

QC First Vice-Chairman HE Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari Meets with TCCI and MCCI Officials

QC First Vice-Chairman HE Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari met with TCCI board member Samet Canbakkal and MCCI board members Cetin Gungur and Ibrahim Hakki Katioz at the Chamber’s venue. QC board member Shaheen Lahdan Al Muhannadi was also present during the meeting.

Close Relations Between Qatar and Turkey Praised

HE Mohamed bin Twar praised the close relations between Qatar and Turkey, highlighting the desire of Qatari investors to explore investment opportunities available in Turkey across various sectors. He assured that Qatar Chamber supports and encourages cooperation and partnership between both sides, and encourages Qatari investors to invest in Turkey. He also stressed that Qatar welcomes Turkish investors in many opportunities, especially with the provision of world-class infrastructure and leading economic legislation.

Proposed Qatari-Turkish Business Forum

HE Mohamed bin Twar proposed organising a Qatari-Turkish business forum that brings businessmen from both countries to review cooperation horizons and highlight the available investment opportunities in both sides. This would further strengthen the already close relations between Qatar and Turkey.

TCCI Board Member Lauds Close Relations Between Qatar and Turkey

For his part, TCCI board member Samet Canbakkal lauded the close relations between Qatar and Turkey, expressing his hope that relations between Qatar and Trabzon chamber would be on the same level. He also highlighted the importance of exploring investment opportunities between both sides.

Conclusion

The meeting between QC and TCCI officials highlighted the close relations between Qatar and Turkey and the importance of exploring investment opportunities available in both countries. The proposed Qatari-Turkish business forum would further strengthen these relations and create new opportunities for cooperation and partnership.

News Source : thepeninsulaqatar

Source Link :QC reviews ties with Turkish Trabzon/