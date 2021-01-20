Traci Reeves Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Traci Reeves has Died.

Traci Reeves has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Jodi Rogers Fruge 8h · Tony Mancuso, Theresa Schmidt KPLC, & KPLC 7 News Repulsive & disgusting reporting. Did you know if all of the family were made aware of Traci Reeves’ passing? Did you speak with the family before blindsiding them with this report? Where you aware medical staff the family spoke with ruled this a drowning? Bravo on using this as filler for airtime & not taking into consideration the implications & effects of this. It’s wild when you think highly of two people, you know they know your family WELL, & then this. Don’t bother apologizing for that report. Shame. Shame. Shame.

Lynne Chitty Fruge

Jodi, I saw this on the news and I am very appalled about it. It was very uncalled for. No respect for the family. It’s also on KPLC’s website. This needs to be taken off the website in respect for the family. It makes me so furious!! I don’t believe half the sh*t the media post. Prayers for you and your family.

Erin David

How disgusting!!!!!! I just read the article. Not ok KPLC. Her children may see that report someday. I pray that they don’t though.

Jackie Bourque

I literally gasped and said “I cannot believe that they just had the audacity to say that.” It was unnecessary and just another gallon of salt in the wounds of the family. It was gross. No one will ever understand that poor girl’s pain. She was/is a VICTIM!!! I’m so pissed.

