Tractor trolley accident in Rajasthan today : Tractor Trolley Plunges into Jhunjhunu Gorge in Rajasthan, Resulting in 8 Fatalities and 26 Injuries

Tractor Trolley Plummets into Jhunjhunu Gorge, Leaving 8 Dead and 26 Injured in Rajasthan today 2023.

Eight people, including six women and two minors, were killed and 26 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. The victims were returning from a hilltop temple where a religious programme was taking place. The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it collided with a pole and fell into the gorge.

Read Full story : 8 dead, 26 injured as tractor trolley falls into gorge in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu /

News Source : Press Trust of India

Tractor trolley accident in Jhunjhunu Gorge mishap in Rajasthan Fatal incident in Jhunjhunu Road safety in rural areas Prevention of tractor accidents