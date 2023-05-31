“Tracy Goto net worth”: Tracy Gotoa: A Comprehensive Look at Her Wiki, Biography, Height, Age, Net Worth, Family, Ethnicity, Boyfriend and More

Tracy Goto Wiki

Tracy Goto is a renowned American actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for her exceptional acting skills and her ability to bring life to any character she plays.

Biography

Tracy Goto was born and raised in the United States. She developed a passion for acting at a young age and pursued her dream of becoming an actress. She attended acting school and honed her skills in various plays and theater productions.

Height

Tracy Goto stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm).

Age

Tracy Goto was born on August 3rd, 1985. She is currently 36 years old.

Net Worth

Tracy Goto has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful acting career.

Family

Tracy Goto comes from a loving family who have always supported her dreams. However, she has not shared any information about her parents or siblings.

Ethnicity

Tracy Goto is of Asian ethnicity.

Boyfriend

Tracy Goto has managed to keep her personal life private, and there is no information about her current relationship status.

Career

Tracy Goto began her acting career in theater productions. She later transitioned to television and film. She made her debut in 2010 in an independent film called “The Last Place on Earth.” She has since appeared in several films and TV shows.

One of her most notable roles was in the TV series “Hawaii Five-0,” where she played the role of Nahele Huikala. She appeared in 8 episodes of the show between 2016 and 2019. She has also appeared in other TV shows such as “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “The Mentalist.”

Tracy Goto has also had a successful career in film. She has appeared in several independent films such as “The Last Place on Earth,” “The Red Corvette,” and “The Big Bachi.” She has also appeared in mainstream films such as “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Midway.”

Awards and Achievements

Tracy Goto has not received any major awards or nominations for her work in the entertainment industry. However, her exceptional acting skills have earned her a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

Philanthropy

Tracy Goto is a philanthropist who is passionate about giving back to her community. She has supported various charities and non-profit organizations over the years.

Conclusion

Tracy Goto is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her exceptional acting skills and dedication to her craft have earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. She is an inspiration to aspiring actors and actresses everywhere and continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry.

